Absolutely pristine and like new 2021 construction brick home available in Broken Arrow's centrally located Washington Lane subdivision. Floorplan includes 4 bedrooms with flex room (possible 5th bedroom), 2.5 baths, 1st floor primary suite, open kitchen floor plan, 3 car garage and covered front and back porches. Downstairs you will be welcomed with soaring ceiling heights, flex room, open kitchen with quartz countertops, island, pantry and pot filler at stove, natural light living space, fireplace, custom butcher block countertop laundry room with sink and an enclosed 3rd car garage bay currently used as a home gym and primary bedroom suite. 1st floor primary suite boasts an oversized bedroom space, soaking tub, double sinks, separate shower with bench, private water closet and walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find a spacious loft living area / game room, 3 bedrooms with generous closet space and a full double sink bathroom. Outdoors features include full privacy fencing, brick exterior, covered front and back porches, and irrigation system. Sidewalk community located near the popular Rose District. Too many upgrades to list on this one come take a look inside!