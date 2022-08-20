 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $444,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $444,000

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Farm House on 3/4 of an acre with Pond View!! Convenient location off Hwy 51, Open Concept, Wood Floors, Partial Metal Roof, Spacious Kitchen, Large Island & Walk-In Pantry, 9' Ceilings, Barn Doors, Granite, Primary Bedroom Down, 3 Bedrooms Up, Plus Powder Bath for Guest. 2x6 exterior construction with R-19 Wall Insulation;R-38 Attic, Radiant Barrier Roof Decking and More!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert