4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $442,500

Don't want to wait for new construction to be completed? This property is ready for you to move in and start enjoying! Loaded with premium finishes including granite, hand scraped hardwood floors, custom cabinets, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, spray-foam insulation, 16 SEER AC with 95% energy efficient furnace, full privacy fence, and electric shades on the back porch. Neighborhood pool and park are just down the block.