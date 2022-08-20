 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $439,999

This is your Home! Hurry before it's gone.... 4/3.5/2 on large corner lot. Office and formal dining room. Cooks kitchen with granite and island with breakfast bar! Open concept. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with garden tub and shower. Game room upstairs! Swim spa and storm shelter. This home has it all!

