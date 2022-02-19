 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $439,900

Stunning home with a flowing open concept and modern colors throughout. Viking appliances added and fresh paint and carpet just done Feb 2022. From the modern finishes to the luxurious primary suite to the 2 beds + game/flex room with wet bar upstairs, this home has it all. Fully fenced backyard and 3 car garage make this home the one!

