Stunning home with a flowing open concept and modern colors throughout. Viking appliances added and fresh paint and carpet just done Feb 2022. From the modern finishes to the luxurious primary suite to the 2 beds + game/flex room with wet bar upstairs, this home has it all. Fully fenced backyard and 3 car garage make this home the one!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $439,900
