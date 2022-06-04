4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $439,855

New construction home sold at time of listing. Entered for statistical purposes only.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
William Love, a 73-year-old retired Army sergeant, held a door closed to give others time to escape the gunfire.
"Words cannot soothe this trauma. Thoughts are no balm to this pain."
Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services confirmed Husen’s death on Thursday, stating that the Ponca City native had worked for many years as a physical therapist.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.