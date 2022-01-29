 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $430,040

Popular new construction Stonebrook plan! High ceilings. Friendly open floor plan. Front Study with 13' cathedral ceiling. 1/2 bath right off of foyer near Study. Beautiful Kitchen with built-in stainless appliances, very large walk-in pantry. Master Suite with spacious Master Bath, stand-along soaker tub, large tiled shower, dual corner vanities. Very large walk-in Master Closet with door to Laundry & Utility rooms. Large covered patio. This home will sell long before it's completed. See it now!

