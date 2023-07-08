BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 3-Car Garage home in Stone Horse IV in Broken Arrow! METICULOUS AND SO WELL LOVED AND CARED FOR! Unique and custom features include, but are not limited to having a whole-home air filtration system with UV lighting system serviced annually by HVAC company ASAP, whole-home security system by EVO, front security camera / doorbell camera by EVO, front security wrought iron mesh screen door that creates beauty and amazing privacy, custom up or down cordless / insulated / blackout blinds by Bali on all windows, highend luxury vinyl flooring throughout, tile in baths and laundry room, Sandstone kitchen sink/deep ranch style and high-rise Moen faucet with sprayer! Bathrooms include barn door to master bath, high end custom granite floor and bench seat to match with three grab bars (2- 12 inch & one 18 inch long), Luk stone walls and Kohler built in shower locker with frameless 5/16-inch Glass sliding doors w/Innovation, Delta handheld shower sprayer in both bathrooms. Beltway to the East, so no other home within at least 75' to 100' in proximity. Back yard outside LED spotlights. Full 6 ft fencing around back and side. Full rain gutters all the way around the house. Insulated both garage doors. Brick flowerbed in front. This home is so lovely! You will not want to miss it!