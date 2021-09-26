 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $425,000

Check out this Gorgeous home with an amazing patio backing the golf course! Downstairs boasts a huge open kitchen w/beautiful Brazilian quartz countertops, large master bedroom w/fireplace, office, formal dining room & a half bath. Upstairs has a second living/game room, 2 rooms w/Jack & Jill bathroom,& a 4th bedroom & bathroom. This house has new siding & paint, new carpet, remodeled bathrooms, some windows have been replaced, plantation blinds, tons of closet space, attic storage, and so much more.

