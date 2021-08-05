 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $419,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $419,900

An exquisite home all on ONE level! At 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and game room/office its obvious that no detail has be spared, from natural hardwoods, luxurious quartz counters, high end fixtures, KitchenAid® appliances, extra lighting, wood beams in living, master bath with oversized soaking tub, fully tiled shower, and impressive custom master closet with access to laundry. A laundry room/mud room area which offers a quartz morning bar and space for a full refrigerator. This home is a MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News