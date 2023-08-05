The Monroe Floorplan features abundant living space with no wasted sq footage. A stunning two-story plan, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage, with the best backyard view of the tranquil pond! Absolutely pristine and like new 2021 construction brick home is fully painted brick with cedar accents. Walk inside this timeless beauty and the natural light beams throughout the space. Downstairs features a private guest bedroom and full bathroom suite, separate from the other bedrooms and family living space upstairs. Beautiful wood-look plank tile floors throughout the main living areas. The bright, open kitchen features 42-inch white shaker cabinets, with upper glass insets, and a large island perfect for entertaining! White quartz counters and eye-catching full tile backsplash, matte black fixtures and lighting, to contrast beautifully with your white porcelain farmhouse sink. Complete with new InstaView Door-in Door Refrigerator with craft ice maker! Enjoy the spacious dining and family room with view of the pond! Plush upgraded carpet throughout the spacious loft, 2 guest bedrooms, a FULL hall bath and upstairs laundry room! The luxurious primary features a private retreat with a separate garden soaking tub, a walk-in oversized cultured marble shower with a seat, large vanity with dual sinks, black matte finish fixtures, plus a large walk-in closet. This fully upgraded home is a must-see! All this in Broken Arrow's centrally located Washington Lane subdivision, a sidewalk community located near the popular Rose District.