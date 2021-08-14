4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $414,900

An exquisite custom home all on ONE level! At 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and game room/office its obvious that no detail has be spared, from natural hardwoods, luxurious quartz counters, high end fixtures, KitchenAid® appliances, extra lighting, wood beams in living, master bath with oversized soaking tub, fully tiled shower, and impressive custom master closet with access to laundry. A laundry room/mud room area which offers a quartz morning bar and space for a full refrigerator. This home is a MUST SEE!