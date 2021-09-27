 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $410,000

COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL!! Home sits on 2.5 acres off Hwy 51. Two concrete driveways, mature trees and has been excellent rental property. Good income producing investment or strong potential for commercial property.

