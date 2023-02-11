Beautiful Home and Like New. Fantastic floor plan with Master and 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs, two bedrooms, full bath, and flex room upstairs. Master is large with a walk-in closet, large shower, also has entrance leading into laundry room, large living room open to the spacious kitchen. Granite throughout kitchen with dining area, Island with bar area, open living concept. Large, fenced back yard for entertaining. Home sits at the back of a cul-de-sac. Fantastic neighborhood with two pools.