Beautiful Home and Like New. Fantastic floor plan with Master and 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs, two bedrooms, full bath, and flex room upstairs. Master is large with a walk-in closet, large shower, also has entrance leading into laundry room, large living room open to the spacious kitchen. Granite throughout kitchen with dining area, Island with bar area, open living concept. Large, fenced back yard for entertaining. Home sits at the back of a cul-de-sac. Fantastic neighborhood with two pools.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lawmakers have filed bills that would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cros…
Construction will begin Monday on the first intersection of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, where traffic will briefly switch sides and drive on…
An Osage Nation legislative committee wrapped up a three-day inquiry Thursday into almost $400,000 in purchases made by a former Osage Casinos…
Madonna's Instagram page was flooded with comments calling her scary, unrecognizable and denouncing her supposed "obsession with plastic surgery."
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…