 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $399,000

Hensley Plan in sought-after Shadow Trails. Master, 2 bedrooms, and full bath down. 1 bed, 1 bath, & game room up. Master has huge walk-in closet. 95% efficient furnace, 16 SEER AC. LOW-E windows. Solar board Roof Decking. Full gutters & full sprinkler system included. 6CM island. 6 Burner Gas cook top. 8' iron front door. Neighborhood Pool. Quick access to the Creek Turnpike & shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News