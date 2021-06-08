Custom built T Briggs Construction home. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an office, and a game room! The estimated completion date is Nov 15th which means you still have time to pick your color selections for paint, tile, backsplash, granite, hardwoods, and so much more. Schedule your appointment today to make this a custom home just for you! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $399,000
