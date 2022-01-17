4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $399,000

Come see this former builder’s model home w/ all upgraded touches. On one of the largest lots in the neighborhood is a beautifully landscaped, roomy 3,451 sqf, 2 story, 4-bedroom, 3 full bath, 3 car garage house. It features an open kitchen w/ butler’s pantry, large master bedroom suite on main level, large family room w/ vaulted ceiling, also has formal living & dining rooms & an office. On the second level is 3 bedrooms, large game-room, & full bath.