Full Brick home located in the Highlands IV at Forest Ridge. Custom Built - 2 Bedrooms down - 2 upstairs, 3 Full Baths. Wood look tile Floors in all common areas, Spacious Great Room with Vaulted/Beamed Ceilings and corner gas FP, Full wall of floor to ceiling windows providing natural lighting with Remote Controlled Shades, Spacious Office, and Huge Game Room Up. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen & Master Bath, Stainless Appliances, Gas Stove, Extended Patio, Privacy Fence, Roomy backyard. Short walk to Highland Park Elementary.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $395,000
