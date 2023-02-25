Stunning Custom Modern Craftsman in South BA- Newer build in an established neighborhood, located in the much-desired Indian Springs Manor Extended Neighborhood, on a semi cul-de-sac lot. This gorgeous home is only one street away from the Indian Springs Country Golf Course. Property features a primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, dining area, office, craft room/library, two large walk-in attic spaces, immense storage space, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, and an open-concept floorplan. The parklike backyard is large enough for the potential to build a pool. Split 2/1 garages, covered front porch. Stylish design is found throughout the home, with hardwood style tile, subway tile fireplace with wood mantle, and artistically decorative lighting. This home is an absolute dream!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $395,000
