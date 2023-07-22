This home has the WOW factor! And it is better than new construction! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms, a dedicated office with a closet (could be 5th bedroom), and a spacious 3 car garage! The owners spared no expense when they built this home. Upgrades include quartz countertops throughout the home, double ovens in the kitchen, designer colors, soft close hardware on kitchen cabinets, generator ready, extra insulation in the attic, XL walk in shower in the downstairs hall bathroom, extra insulation in living room wall to act as a sound barrier, whole home surge protector, and the whole home is wired for security - all entry points have a sensor. You will enjoy the privacy and lower traffic nestled in the quiet cul-de-sac. So many neighborhood amenities including a pool, park, walking trails, basket ball court, and soccer fields! Call to schedule you appointment today!