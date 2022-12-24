 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $390,000

If you're searching for clean, contemporary design, look no further than this like-new Capital Homes discontinued Colombus floorplan! One story with an easy split layout and 3 car garage in Washington Lane VII. Flowing wood-look tile leads to the upgraded open concept kitchen with an extended pantry, island, quartz countertops, and pot filler over the extended SmartStove. Both kitchen and bathrooms are equipped with soft close drawers. Three bedrooms share a spacious full bath. The primary bedroom boasts space large enough for added seating, direct access to another private patio, attached en suite bath upgraded with separate shower and jetted tub and double vanity. The large closet has doors leading to the laundry. Back yard is fully privacy fenced and the patio is equipped with gas line for a grill and many electrical outlets. Seller is including the custom charcoal wood-look blinds, fridge and wine fridge. Washer/Dryer and Nest system negotiable, Home has been wired with Cat6 upgraded networking for all your remote working or gaming needs! Come see it today.

