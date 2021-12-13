 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $387,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $387,900

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $387,900

Fabulous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath in Union Schools. New Paint throughout! Multiple large living areas. Gorgeous pond lot, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, outdoor living sanctuary with serene pond and landscaping. Gameroom above garage. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert