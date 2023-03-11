Immaculate 4 bedroom + large flex room/3 bath ranch split plan with great room has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and wall of windows for natural light. Sunny kitchen with full height white cabinets, island, granite counters, stainless appliances and pantry. Other details include separate dining room, wood-style tile throughout, drop zone in entry, over-sized flex room/office with glass French doors, custom blinds and great storage. Master suite has bath with separate vanities, walk in shower and his and hers walk in closets. Partially fenced backyard has an extended covered patio. 3 car garage with large storm shelter. Great neighborhood with community swimming pool all located minutes to amenities and the Creek Turnpike
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $385,000
