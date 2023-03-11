ASSUMABLE LOAN AVAILABLE AT 2.625% WAC - Upgraded Magnolia Designer Floor Plan - 4/3/2, 2 Story - Modern elevation w/painted brick, black windows on front, metal awnings & coach lights. Vaulted living w/ exposed decorative beams. Wood plank tile in kitchen/dining/living/halls. Stainless steel energy star gas appliances, granite countertops, painted cabinets, island with stylish pendant lights, decorative legs & undermount SiliGranite single bowl sink. 1 bed, hall bath, and Primary Suite down w/split vanity & linen cabinet, 5’ shower, huge walk-in closet connected to spacious laundry room. Upstairs game room/ loft & 2 bedrooms and full bath. 3 FULL baths total. Mudroom cabinet off garage entrance. New sod in fully fenced backyard. Convenient access to amenities and the creek turnpike! Don't miss this great opportunity! Go see it today! New pics coming thursday.