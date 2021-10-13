INDIAN SPRINGS gem! Awesome, flexible floorplan w/tons of one-of-a-kind features! Entry opens to huge combo living/dining w/vaulted & beamed ceiling, FP & amazing natural light – great for entertaining! Kitchen w/tons of storage, island, great wet bar w/wine fridge & b’fast area opens to den w/FP, built-ins. Master suite w/soaring ceilings & luxury bath + STORAGE! Enormous FULL BASEMENT! Custom shades throughout. Sizable 2nd level deck w/great view of treed lot! Newer HVAC, HWH & roof. Easy T’pike access.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tulsa World exclusive: Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction announces campaign for governor. #oklaed
- Updated
Mounds of dirt let you know you have gophers actively digging in your yard looking for food. Active gophers can make up to 200 mounds like these in a year.
- Updated
Legalization of recreational marijuana is "not a matter of if; it's a matter of when," said Jed Green, who helped establish the group behind two ballot initiatives seeking to legalize cannabis use for anyone at least 21 years old and replace the state medical marijuana industry's current oversight agency.
'I wanted us to be a generous church': Transformation pastor who went viral shares his 'crazy faith' success story
- Updated
The past three years of growth have kept Pastor Michael Todd's head spinning. “You go from a converted grocery store, where I could vacuum the whole place, to now we’re in an arena,” he told the Tulsa World.
- Updated
The final statistics were typical for Bixby and gruesome for the Yellowjackets.
- Updated
Near-record high temperatures will set the stage for severe weather.
- Updated
"The Boys," a memoir of Hollywood and family, will be released Oct. 12.
- Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
- Updated
A large piece of cardboard with the stenciled message "Downtown N----r Town" entwined with a hand-drawn swastika was found Saturday morning outside the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce visitor's center.
- Updated
Shakiba Capital's third acquisition in Tulsa is Echo Trail Apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., in the Union Public Schools district.