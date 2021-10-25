 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $375,000

Beautiful updated home in the heart of Broken Arrow. Interior design touches throughout the entire house. 4 beds 2.5 baths 2959sqft. Plenty of space for any activities, massive backyard on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac! Come Check it out before its gone!

