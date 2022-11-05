 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $368,942

The foyer of the Kincaid home plan is very welcoming, with a 15’ ceiling and 3 overhead dormer windows allowing for natural light. Full bath off the Entry Hall along with a large coat closet. Hallway leads to the Utility Room, Laundry, Bath and 2 bedrooms. Past the Entry Hall is the Great Room and Kitchen, joined in one large open space with a 12’ ceiling. Dining Room off the Kitchen with 3 windows and a door to the large covered patio. Large walk-in pantry provides excellent storage space. Entry from the Garage is into a Utility Room so you don't have to walk thru a Laundry space. Laundry Room has a coat closet. Linen closet outside of hall bath. A lot of well thought out details went into the creation of this floor plan with over 30 years of customer input.

