 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $368,618

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $368,618

The foyer of the Kincaid home plan is very welcoming, with a 15’ ceiling and 3 overhead dormer windows allowing for natural light. Full bath off the Entry Hall along with a large coat closet. Hallway leads to the Utility Room, Laundry, Bath and 2 bedrooms. Past the Entry Hall is the Great Room and Kitchen, joined in one large open space with a 12’ ceiling. Dining Room off the Kitchen with 3 windows and a door to the large covered patio. Large walk-in pantry provides excellent storage space. Entry from the Garage is into a Utility Room so you don't have to walk thru a Laundry space. Laundry Room has a coat closet. Linen closet outside of hall bath. A lot of well thought out details went into the creation of this floor plan with over 30 years of customer input.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert