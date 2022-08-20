 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $365,000

Let the dogs and the kids run free in your fully fenced back yard while you entertain guests on the back patio! Stunning 1 owner home boasts GIANT backyard, beautiful fixtures, and durable tile floors that resemble hardwood. The kitchen comes equipped with built in stove, oven, microwave and beautiful granite countertops. Open floor plan with master retreat featuring sitting area, separate large tub, tile shower, separate vanities and walk in closet.

