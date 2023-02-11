The foyer of the Kincaid home plan is very welcoming, with a 15’ ceiling and 3 overhead dormer windows allowing for natural light. Wonderful Great Room/Kitchen joined in one large open space with a 12’ vaulted ceiling. Dining Room with lots of natural light and door to covered patio. Kitchen w/quartz counters & island, stainless built-in appliances, large walk-in pantry. Large covered patio.