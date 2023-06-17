Just Listed! Welcome home to this stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bath residence nestled in the highly sought-after Brighton Village community of Broken Arrow. This home promises the perfect blend of country charm with city convenience, making it a dream come true for those seeking a quiet yet connected lifestyle. Walk into an open-concept design that harmoniously combines the living area, kitchen, and dining space. A unique feature is the wood-like tile in the main living areas that provides the warmth of hardwood but higher durability. The living area is complemented by a cozy sitting area, perfect for relaxing with a good book or enjoying a warm cup of coffee. The home’s large primary bedroom is a retreat in itself, with high ceilings and a spacious nook that can easily accommodate a work desk for remote professionals. The remaining three bedrooms are generously sized, with one versatile enough to function as an office or a playroom. The property also features a pristine three-car garage with new epoxy flooring. The space is perfect for parking, storage, or could even serve as a home gym, or man cave. Living in Brighton Village feels like an everyday vacation. The neighborhood offers a community pool, walking trails, and two charming ponds in Broken Arrow Schools. Beyond the tranquility of this friendly neighborhood, you'll find city conveniences are just minutes away. Shopping, a Starbucks, and the Warren Theater are all within minutes. Golf enthusiasts will love the proximity to the Golf Club of Oklahoma and Indian Springs Golf. Don't miss out on the chance to experience country living with the convenience of city amenities. This Brighton Village gem won’t last long. Call to schedule your private tour today!