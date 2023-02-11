New construction home Newport plan with open Great Rm/Kitchen/Nook. Quartz or granite counters & island in Kitchen with large walk-in pantry, built-in stainless steel appliances. 12' cathedral ceiling in Great Room with 4 large windows and lots of natural lighting. Breakfast nook with door to covered patio. 10' vaulted ceiling in the private Master Suite with very little wall space connected to the public space of the home for peace and quiet. 5' mud bench coming in from garage with nooks, hooks, shelf space. Laundry entry from Mstr. Bedroom closet is a great convenience. 3 extra closets: front bath with linen closet, closet just outside of the Laundry Room, 5 shelf closet outside of the hall bath. Tankless water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $351,837
