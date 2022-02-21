 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $350,000

Entertainers Delight just in time to for those summer get togethers! You get to enjoy a golf course view next to your relaxing inground pool/hot tub with surround sound system outside and inside. This 4 br home offers large rooms, with open concept, lots of storage, newer carpet, hardwoods, and roof plus a large game room upstairs with an outdoor balcony. This house sits on the 4th hole on Battle Creek Golf Course. Don't miss this!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert