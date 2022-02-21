4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $350,000

Entertainers Delight just in time to for those summer get togethers! You get to enjoy a golf course view next to your relaxing inground pool/hot tub with surround sound system outside and inside. This 4 br home offers large rooms, with open concept, lots of storage, newer carpet, hardwoods, and roof plus a large game room upstairs with an outdoor balcony. This house sits on the 4th hole on Battle Creek Golf Course. Don't miss this!!