Welcome home to this single owner Forest Ridge stunner! Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom floor plan. Cook's Kitchen with all granite countertops and stainless appliances looking onto the oversized living room that's perfect for entertaining. Covered patio with a gas hookup for all of your grilling dreams, and a huge 3 car garage to fit any hobby you seem fit.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $350,000
