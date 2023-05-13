Welcome home to this single owner Forest Ridge stunner! Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom floor plan. Cook's Kitchen with all granite countertops and stainless appliances looking onto the oversized living room that's perfect for entertaining. Covered patio with a gas hookup for all of your grilling dreams, and a huge 3 car garage to fit any hobby you seem fit.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $345,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Check out modern homes in new communities around Tulsa
Browse through recently listed homes in the Tulsa real estate market and find your next home!