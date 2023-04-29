Welcome your friends and family to this open, inviting, and bright home where there’s plenty of room to entertain, play games, or hunker down for a cozy night in. This move-in ready home offers modern living to those who long for country living. This stunning home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac road, near the neighborhood pool, about 1 mile from the turnpike, and only about 2.5 miles from a Walmart, Aldi’s, Dollar Tree, CVS, & many restaurants. This Remington floor plan has 2 stories, an office or formal dining, 4 bedrooms (master down & 3 beds up), and 2.5 baths. The living room has a 12' cathedral ceiling, built in speakers, and a 5' tall built-in bookshelf. The master closet has a door that opens to the laundry room for added convenience. Since moving into the home, the sellers have added a privacy fence, gutters, backyard deck, flooring & shelving in the attic, 2 Honeywell programmable thermostats, and a Ring camera system. Come live your best life here surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to city life. There is an OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, April 29th and Sunday, April 30th from 2:00-4:00pm.