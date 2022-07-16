4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $340,968

New construction home. Excellent Newport plan with open Great Rm/Kitchen/Nook. Granite counters & island in Kitchen with large walk-in pantry, built-in stainless steel appliances. 12' cathedral ceiling in Great Room with 4 large windows and lots of natural lighting. Private Master Suite with very little wall space connected to the public space of the home for peace and quiet. 5' mud bench coming in from garage with nooks, hooks, shelf space. Laundry entry from Mstr. Bedroom closet. Tankless water heater.