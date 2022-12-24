 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $340,192

New construction Jasmine plan is open & friendly, starting with 10' foyer w wood look ceramic tile floors in Foyer, Great Room, Nook & Kitchen. Kitchen with built-in stainless appliances, quartz counters, large walk-in pantry. Pocket office w french doors off of Great Room is incredibly convenient & well placed. Master Suite is wonderful, with large walk-in closet with door to Laundry Rm and front bedroom hall. Covered patio is great for enjoying the outside. Come see this home before it sells!

