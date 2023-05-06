Welcome your friends and family to this open, inviting, and bright home where there’s plenty of room to entertain, play games, or hunker down for a cozy night in. This move-in ready home offers modern living to those who long for country living. This stunning home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac road, near the neighborhood pool, about 1 mile from the turnpike, and only about 2.5 miles from a Walmart, Aldi’s, Dollar Tree, CVS, & many restaurants. This Remington floor plan (2305 sqft) has 2 stories, an office, 4 bedrooms (master down & 3 beds up), and 2.5 baths. The living room has a 12' cathedral ceiling, built in speakers, and a 5' tall built-in bookshelf. The master closet has a door that opens to the laundry room for added convenience. Since moving into the home, the sellers have added a privacy fence, gutters, backyard deck, flooring & shelving in the attic, 2 Honeywell programmable thermostats, and a Ring camera system. Come live your best life here surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to city life.