4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $335,000

New Construction. Enter into quality and functionality. Wood-look laminate flooring throughout. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliance looks into a light and bright living room. This split floor plan has 2 bedrooms on the master suite side. There is a bathroom between the 2 bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling and a large closet that connects to the bathroom. Cul-de-sac lot has a spacious back yard.