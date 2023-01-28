 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $335,000

New Construction. Enter into quality and functionality. Wood-look laminate flooring throughout. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliance looks into a light and bright living room. This split floor plan has 2 bedrooms on the master suite side. There is a bathroom between the 2 bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling and a large closet that connects to the bathroom. Cul-de-sac lot has a spacious back yard.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert