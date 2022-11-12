4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $335,000

New construction. Close to completion. Enter into quality and functionality. Wood-look laminate flooring throughout. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances looks into light and bright living room. This split floor plan home has 2 bedrooms on the master suite side. There is a bathroom between the bedrooms on the opposite side. Master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling and large closet connected to the master bath. Cul-de-sac lot with a spacious back yard.