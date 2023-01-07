 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $330,000

Harper TRADITIONAL - 4/2/3 - 1 story – Completed 2022 home! Tons of Upgrades Brick & James Hardie siding in modern farmhouse design. Fully fenced yard. 4th bedroom or office off entryway. Open plan features large living area & ample kitchen w island, counters Ceiling fans in Living and Master. Master features en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Lot backs beautiful Green Space! Washer and Dryer refrigerator included!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert