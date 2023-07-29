Move right in and make yourself at home with this one owner, Simmons 2021 built home in Stone Horse of Broken Arrow! This 4/2/3 home offers a great room with a granite island kitchen featuring a gas range, built in microwave, stainless sink, walk-in pantry and all black appliances. Split floor plan w/ master ensuite, double sinks and walk-in closet complete this home. The charming craftsman's style exterior features a covered patio and porch. Neighborhood offers sidewalks, playground and pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hear from the financial backer for the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, to be built outside Vinita, as well as a local lawmaker who s…
"We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids," said Oklahoma's state superintendent. " We can fix these problems. We…
Aaron Weber was appalled.
Answering a question, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all ki…
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…