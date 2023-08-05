Move right in and make yourself at home with this one owner, Simmons 2021 built home in Stone Horse of Broken Arrow! This 4/2/3 home offers a great room with a granite island kitchen featuring a gas range, built in microwave, stainless sink, walk-in pantry and all black appliances. Split floor plan w/ master ensuite, double sinks and walk-in closet complete this home. The charming craftsman's style exterior features a covered patio and porch. Neighborhood offers sidewalks, playground and pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $327,000
