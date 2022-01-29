4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

You'll Love this Exquisite Single Story Home Built in 2018! Desirable Neighborhood w/ Pool. New Outdoor Living Space w/ Roofed Pergola 2021. New Fence 2021. New Interior Paint 2021. 4 Bedrooms. 4th Bedroom Could be an Office. 2.5 Bath. Beautiful Master Suite w/ Stunning Bathroom & Walk- In Closet. Backs Up to Greenbelt & No Neighbors Directly to the South. Park like Yard. Broken Arrow Schools.