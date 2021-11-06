 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $325,000

One owner, custom Charles Sanders build in sought after neighborhood, The Highlands at Forest Ridge. Great split flr plan w/2 bds down, 2 up + game rm upstairs. Upgraded kitchen w/gas cooktop, exotic granite & SS appliances open to living & dining area combo w/vaulted, beamed ceiling & tons of natural light. Full length cabinetry in dining area & bar top. 3car-24' garage. Fabulous extended covered patio for entertaining. Close to Highland Park Elementary.

