4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $320,000

Own of 1 of 52 homes in an exclusive new gated neighborhood is south Broken Arrow. This home features designer colors, quartz countertops open floor split floor plan. This brand new home was completed just weeks ago and is move-in ready today. Enjoy the new home experience without the wait and discomfort of the process. This 4 bedroom home is a community with a neighborhood pool and volleyball court. See it Todday

