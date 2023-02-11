The new construction Ellington plan includes a mud bench in the Utility Room entry from the Garage, with a separate Laundry Room. 15' ceiling in the Foyer creates an attractive look as you first enter the home. The 12' vaulted ceiling in the Great Room combined with the openness of the Kitchen and Nook make for a very friendly space. Kitchen with granite counters and island, built-in stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over the island. Lots of glass with wonderful natural light in this home! Master Suite with 10' tray ceiling, separate shower and tub, and large walk-in closet. Master closet has door to the laundry room, enabling Prime Suite exit thru laundry room to mud room then garage exit or back into the main body of the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $318,952
