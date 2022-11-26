The Dewbury new construction home is an open floorplan. Large covered porch area is a perfect place for sitting and enjoying the outside world when your phone runs out of power. Large Great Room/Kitchen area that is over 28' wide, with a 12' vaulted ceiling, creating an amazing living/entertaining space. The Entry Hall has a 10' ceiling with crown molding, and is a perfect space for artwork and photography. Kitchen with granite or quartz counters, built-in stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over the island, large walk-in pantry and 2nd 5 shelf pantry for additional storage! Master Suite with 10' vaulted ceiling. Master Bath with dual sinks, tiled shower, large walk-in master closet. Dining Room with door to covered patio is directly off the Great Room/Kitchen space.
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $316,992
Related to this story
Most Popular
OU punter Michael Turk caps career-night with a Bedlam engagement for the record books to Sooners softball star Grace Lyons
After helping Oklahoma secure bowl eligibility in a 28-13 win over Oklahoma State Saturday night, Sooners punter Michael Turk proposed to his longtime girlfriend, OU softball star Grace Lyons.
Emergency protective order filed against OU’s Daniel Parker; Sooners tight end suspended indefinitely
Oklahoma’s Daniel Parker has been suspended from the Sooners’ football program indefinitely after an emergency petition for protective order was filed against the fifth-year tight end in Cleveland County.
Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, one preposterous Mike Gundy prediction and one pick for Bedlam
OSU's head coach channels Toby Keith after beating the Sooners a second straight time
A number of area restaurants plan to be open this Thursday, Nov. 24, offering their regular menu or serving up traditional turkey day favorites.
The Pan-Asia Supermarket has more than 10,000 Asian products including hundreds of varieties of fresh meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables.
Guerin Emig: Brent Venables as proud and stubborn as ever, but also as introspective and willing to learn
A revealing press conference exchange with Oklahoma's first-year head coach, flashing back to clock mismanagement in Bedlam
The name of Cooley Lake can still be found on some local maps and fishing guides, but it has become little more than a retention pond.
Daniel Aston, 28, was gunned down Saturday while working at the Colorado Springs bar. A 2013 graduate of Broken Arrow High School, he moved to Colorado just two years ago.
Related story: Local LGBTQ allies respond to Colorado Springs shooting that killed former Tulsa-area resident
Golden Driller Plaza got a makeover in conjunction with the arrival of "Tulsa King," a streaming series starring Sylvester Stallone.
The Jenks of today is completely different than the Jenks that lost by 35 at Union in September.