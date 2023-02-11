The new construction Ellington plan includes a mud bench in the Utility Room entry from the Garage, with a separate Laundry Room. The 12' vaulted ceiling in the Great Room combined with the openness of the Kitchen and Nook make for a very friendly space. Kitchen with granite counters and island, built-in stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over the island. Lots of glass with wonderful natural light in this home! Master Suite with 10' tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. Master closet has door to the laundry room, enabling Prime Suite exit thru laundry room to mud room then garage exit or back into the main body of the home.